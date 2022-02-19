ShortsTV join hands with Amara Muzik for a Visionary Distribution Partnership

MumbaI: ShortsTV, the world’s first 24x7 Linear & OTT HD channel dedicated to short films join hands with Amara Muzik, one of the leading entertainment and media companies across eastern India, with its foothold in Bengal and Odisha since 2005. This partnership will enable Amara Muzik to distribute its Bengali and Odia short films across the vast network of ShortsTV across the globe. Amara Muzik focuses on promoting new talents and acquiring/producing rich content that creates value in the entertainment ecosystem. They have worked with artists like Anupam Roy, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Joy Sarkar, Indraadip Dasgupta, Anwesshaa, Rupam Islam, EPR Iyer, Debajyoti Mishra, Rupankar Bagchi, Shaan, Anjan Dutt, and many other stalwarts.

It will undoubtedly bring more profound merit and a strong presence of Indian regional culture to the global arena. The abundance and reach of Bengali film talent will further be enhanced with this partnership between Amara Muzik and ShortsTV, according to Naveen Bhandari, CEO of Amara Muzik. He further says, "As an entertainment platform, our goal is to keep alive the rich regional culture of India. Our aim is to ensure that the new generation grows to love our music, movies, and more. We are hoping that our collaboration with ShortsTV will help us grow and take our efforts to successful fruition."

Talking about this partnership, Mr. Tarun Sawhney, President Asia of ShortsTV says, "We are thrilled to have formed this collaboration. Amara Muzik is one of the leading names in the Short Film and the music space. This partnership would help us to further strengthen our regional proposition & offer our viewers a rich collection of Bengali & Odiya Short Films.”

Shorts TV is a dedicated short-form video entertainment with over 13,000 titles globally, with one of the largest quality short-form video catalogues. The catalogue includes 1000+ hours of content across English, foreign, and local Indian languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam. The platform showcases a variety of genres, including comedies, musicals, documentaries, thrillers, dramas, and animation.

ShortsTV is available on Tata Play ShortsTV, Airtel ShortsTV and ShortsTV Active on DishTV & d2h. It is also available on Amazon Prime Video Channel and Airtel Xstream App. It is operated by Shorts International and is headquartered in London, England, with offices in Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Mumbai.