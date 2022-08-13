Short Video Community Tiki launches #MyTirangaStory in Line With PM’s Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

New Delhi: Tiki, a short video-making community, announces the launch of its campaign - #MyTirangaStory to commemorate the 75th momentous year of India's independence. With an aim to promote national integrity and independence, the campaign will encourage creators from different genres to showcase their love towards the nation through their content. As India is celebrating its 75 years of independence- ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Hon’ble Prime Minister through the Ministry of Culture has appealed to all the citizens of India to hoist the Tricolor at homes and offices. Tiki’s #MyTirangaStory campaign is an initiative to further strengthen the PM's message of hoisting the national flag and invoke a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people.

To further spread the love for the nation amongst the community, the brand has curated different content buckets. Tiki will be launching a filter in a quiz format to add fun elements and unheard facts about Tiranga. Through these questions, the aim is to create awareness among the users and also share infotainment videos to provide guidance about the Dos and Don’ts for the national flag hoisting.

In addition, Tiki designed Tiranga Rose and Tiranga Kite, two national flag-inspired virtual gifts, for users to create feelings of patriotism & pay tribute to the country during their live streaming. Tiki also partners with India’s well-renowned NGO Bhumi to launch a series of offline charitable initiatives to make the Day not only for celebration, but also for empowerment.

Speaking more on the campaign, Ian Goh, CEO, Tiki said, “Our creators are the face of Tiki, and it has been our constant endeavor to encourage them to thrive through their differentiated talent. As an entrepreneur from Singapore, I feel so honored that we have this opportunity to serve millions of talented creators in this great country and see a meaningful impact. Launching Tiki as a ‘Make In India for Indians’ platform is my own Tiranga story.”

Tanya Sharma, a verified creator from Mumbai said, “We are extremely elated that Tiki has provided us with a platform where I can showcase my love towards my motherland. With Tiki, I feel that I have got a platform that truly understands my potential. This Independence Day, I look forward to sharing #MyTirangaStory in a unique and creative way.”

Abhishek Kumar, a verified creator from Mumbai said, “I am thrilled to participate in the Independence Day campaign organized by Tiki and I am also excited to share #MyTirangaStory in my own creative way. I firmly feel that this campaign not only celebrates Independence Day but also brings opportunities to the talented pool of independent creators available on Tiki to put their best foot forward.”