Shocking Mid-Week Elimination on Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT is inching towards its finale episode and with that, we will get the winner of this short Voot show. A lot has happened in the Bigg Boss house in a short time. Contestants came in and required connections to stay in the house and later all these connections were dissolved.

Now we have just 6 contestants left in the house. They are Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, and Divya Agarwal. The coming Sunday will be the finale of Bigg Boss OTT. It is unsure as to what the winner will be getting but as per the sources, the winner of OTT will continue their journey on Bigg Boss 15. One among these six will be the winner of OTT.

But before that, it is being said that we might have a mid-week elimination. One among these six will be out of the house in a sudden mid-week elimination. Generally, Bigg Boss Grand Finale takes place with the top 5, so maybe it is the same for OTT.

Who do you think will get eliminated? With the voting trends and the way things have happened in the house, it can be said that Raqesh Bapat might get evicted in the coming days. Others are getting enough votes for now and are safe.

The journey of Bigg Boss OTT is about to come to an end. Urfi Javed became the very first contestant to get eliminated after her connection with Zeeshan Khan broke during the task. After that, it was Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath, who became the first pair to be evicted. Later it was Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan where Zeeshan was thrown out of the house following his physical fight with Pratik.