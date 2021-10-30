Shaheer Sheikh is All Ready To Win Hearts As Manav For Pavitra Rishta On ALTBalaji

On Friday, the makers of the digital redux of Pavitra Rishta announced Shaheer Sheikh on board as Manav. Earlier in the day, Shaheer's poster as the iconic character Manav was dropped on the streaming platform's social media platforms. However, makers have retained the original look of Manav played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the digital remake as well. From his chequered shirt to the triangular pendant, Shaheer looks great in Manav's avatar. We also get to see Manav and Archana on a date in the lower half of the poster.

While sharing the poster, the makers wrote... Get ready for Manav's smiling face and dreamy eyes as he comes back to win Archana's and our hearts once again.

Shaheer steps in the shoes of the Late Sushant Singh Rajput made Manav a household name and became one of the most beloved character and actor on Indian TV.

The digital remake will focus on star-crossed lovers Manav and Archana. Destiny turns the writer for their love story, however, their castle of love is based on lies. Manav's family lies about his profession to Archana's kin. However, Manav and Archana reunite in the midst of this, which is what the season will be about.

Actor turned producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production helms the digital series, soon stream on ALTBalaji. Directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde, and Ritu Bhatia, the show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Piyush Ranade, Randeep Rai, and Usha Nadkarni in primary roles.

Pavitra Rishta will soon stream on ALTBalaji from November and the trailer is on 30th October.