Sex Education Season 3 Stills

Netflix is all set to release its comedy-drama Sex Education Season 3 and announced that the series will premiere on September 17. Earlier, in 2020, Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3 and in mid-June, it has shared the news and dropped first-look images including new cast member Jemime Kirke on Twitter.

The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/kNj7a3MiV0 — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2021

Recently, Netflix has shared the second look images of Season 3 of the series through Twitter with the caption "We are respectfully bowled over. Here's your next look at Season 3 of @sexeducation, coming 17 September." Check out the images below.

We are respectfully bowled over. 🎳 Here's your next look at Season 3 of @sexeducation, ~coming~ 17 September. pic.twitter.com/0iX7MYW9Xt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 16, 2021

As per the season 3 teaser, it is clear that we all get answers to the questions left in the last season. Hopefully, the third season would make the viewers clear whether Jean Milburn will terminate her pregnancy.