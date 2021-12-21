Satyameva Jayate 2 OTT Release Date

Starring John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, and Anup Soni, Satyameva Jayate 2 is directed by Milap Zaveri, and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment

Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to have its streaming premiere on Prime Video on 23 December in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide

Amazon Prime offers an incredible value with unlimited streaming of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, Amazon Originals, ad-free music listening through Amazon Prime Music, free fast delivery on India’s largest selection of products, early access to top deals, unlimited reading with Prime Reading, and mobile gaming content with Prime Gaming. Customers can also watch Satyameva Jayate 2 by subscribing to Prime Video Mobile Edition. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user, mobile-only plan currently available for Airtel Prepaid customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of the action-packed film Satyameva Jayate 2. Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the film starting December 23 on Prime Video. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film features a talented star cast including John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, and Anup Soni. Satyameva Jayate 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners, T-Series and Emmay Entertainment.

Satyameva Jayate 2, a vigilante action film, revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. A sequel to 2018’s Satyameva Jayate, this film explores the theme of prevailing corruption across – from police and politicians to industrialists and even common men. Amongst the corruption stands a patriot—Satya, who dreams of a corruption-free India and decides to take matters into his own hands.

“Satyameva Jayate 2 is a film for the masses and packed with elements of entertainment and action and now with its digital premiere, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that will enjoy the film across the world.” said Director Milap Zaveri. “The film wears patriotism on its sleeve and showcases the fight against injustice and corruption. We hope it provides the triple dose of entertainment with John Abraham featuring in a triple role”

“It’s our constant endeavour to bring world-class entertainment to our audiences. We work backwards from our customers to understand what audiences are enjoying and tailor the offering accordingly,” said Manish Menghani, content licensing head, Prime Video India. “Patriotism as a theme has always been quite popular, and we feel Satyameva Jayate 2 will strike a chord with the audiences looking for an all-in-all entertainer.”

“I am delighted that Satyameva Jayate 2 will be exclusively available on Prime Video for movie lovers across the globe.” said lead actor John Abraham. “Satyameva Jayate 2 is a special film for me as it’s a sequel to my hit film Satyameva Jayate. I thoroughly enjoyed working again with director Milap Zaveri and also loved working with other talented cast members of the film. We are thrilled to see the love and appreciation the film has received so far and now we are all geared up for its digital premiere hoping viewers to enjoy the action-packed entertainer from the comfort of their homes.”

