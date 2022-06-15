Sarkaru Vaari Paata OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Amazon Prime Video announced the digital premiere of the Telugu action-comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata today. The film stars actors Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, and is written and directed by Parasuram. The family entertainer features a stellar ensemble cast of actors such as Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Nadhiya Moidu, Sowmya Menon, and Ajay in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Mohan Cherukuri., Gopi Achanta, Ram Achanta, Anil Sunkara and Mahesh Babu.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Telugu-language action comedy film that revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter's father, an MP and industrialist. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in supporting roles. Released in May 2022, the film set the box office ablaze and was appreciated for its performances and entertainment value.

“Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audiences, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie on Amazon Prime Video.” Actor and Producer Mahesh Babu said, “It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice.”

“I’ve had a great association with Prime Video for a while now, and I am once again thrilled to bring my next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata onto the service.” says actress Keerthy Suresh, the female protagonist in the film, “The movie has an interesting plot which sheds light on bank scams through a unique narrative. In the film, I am playing the role of a scamster, which is very different from what I've played in the past. It was a remarkable experience shooting for the movie and I hope people love and enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed filming it.”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and will be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam as well. The film will start streaming from 23rd June, 2022 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.