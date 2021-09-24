Sardar Udham World Premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai: This October, Amazon Prime Video brings to its viewers Sardar Udham, the untold story of an extraordinary young man whose love for his motherland and his people drove him to dedicate his life to India’s freedom struggle. Starring Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh, the Amazon Original Movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch Sardar Udham this October only on Amazon Prime Video.

A heart wrenching story of retribution, Sardar Udham showcases the journey of a gallant man who made sure the world never forgets the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

“With every story that we present on Amazon Prime Video, we ensure that the narrative is replete with emotions and depth that finds a place in the heart of every viewer,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “Continuing a great partnership with Rising Sun Films, we are proud to present Sardar Udham, a stirring story of courage, fortitude and fearlessness, from the buried treasures of our history and culture. The untold heroic story of Udham Singh needed to be narrated to the world and we are certain that our viewers across the spectrum will be inspired by this film that honours the life of one of the greatest martyrs in Indian history, whose profound and heart wrenching sacrifice avenged the death of many innocents.”

“It has been exhilarating to create this film that showcases and acknowledges Udham Singh’s patriotism and deep-rooted, selfless love for his motherland,” said Producer Ronnie Lahiri. “Two decades worth of research and understanding has been put by the team to present this untold story. Vicky has worked tirelessly to bring out the real essence of Udham Singh’s myriad emotions throughout his life’s journey. We are glad to continue our prolific collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and are thrilled to share this historical epic story with a global audience.”

