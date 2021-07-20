Samyuktha Hegde on ALTBalaji's Youth Drama Puncch Beat 2!

Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Samyuktha Hegde made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's youth drama Puncch Beat 2. Hegde is currently receiving rave reviews for her performance in the digital show. Samyuktha played a high-spirited girl, Meesha, a freshman in the prestigious Rosewood High. Meesha is mysterious as she rides a bike, has no qualms in entering the boxing ring, and has dance moves that could make other girls envious. In a tête-à-tête with Samyukhta who plays Meesha in the series spoke about playing the character and romancing Siddharth Sharma in the show.

How fun was it to play Meesha?

Meesha is a fresh entrant in Rosewood High. She has the mind of her father and the heart of her mother. She is an MMA expert and when she enters Rosewood, she gets a keen interest in Ranbir. She is a real game-changer in the show and the best part of her, which I absolutely relate the most is, a workout fanatic and health-conscious to the extreme. She is always high on energy and loves being challenged.

How was it shooting in Dehradun this year?

Honestly, it was like I am back in college. It was like one of those college trips that we used to take with our classmates. We had work and a lot of fun on sets and offsets. Also, it was pretty cold.

How excited were you for the launch?

Well, this is my digital debut, so the amount of excitement I had when the show was about to release was insane. I don't think so there's a word for that. I just had butterflies not just in my stomach but everywhere around. And now that it's released, I am getting back to my senses.

What is the kind of reaction you've been getting since the show has launched?

Well, it's just been a week since the show has launched. And trust me, my DMs are filled with so much love. I am overwhelmed with the number of comments and DMs that I have been receiving. I knew that the show has a loyal fan following but to be honest, I am kind of taken aback by the response. My family has loved my work and that’s more than satisfactory for me.

What are your expectations from the show?

When it is your debut, you do have high hopes for it. I am hoping it will turn out to be pathbreaking for me which helps me grow as an actor. I hope people have liked my performance in the show. We all have worked hard for the show, so a little bit of success won't hurt.

For those who haven't watched the show tell them what all is different in the second season?

Well, firstly, I'm in this season. (Laughs). There will be a lot of equation changes in the upcoming season. The show gets bigger and better in terms of scale and even the narrative. With my character being introduced a lot of things will change in the show.

What is that one message you would like to share with your viewers and fans?

Make sure you don't miss the episodes of Puncch Beat 2 on ALTBalaji. Secondly, don't spoil it for those who haven't watched the show yet since it has a big twist. And also make sure you give your love to Meesha and make her the most popular fresher of Rosewood High.

Puncch Beat 2 has its twists and turns, drama, and cool action sequences, which make up for an entertainment joyride. Starring Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur, Siddharth Sharma, Khushi Joshi, and Samyukhta Hegde in primary roles, the show also features Kajol Tyagi, Urfi Javed, Nikhil Bhambri, Sindhuja Turlapati, Niki Aneja Walia, Samir Soni, Rushad Rana, Kasturi Banerjee, Poppy Jabbal, Anuj Choudhry and Mrinmai Kolwalkar in prominent roles.

Binge watch the 13 episodes of Puncch Beat 2 only on ALTBalaji.