Samantha Akkineni's Digital Debut With The Family Man Season 2 On Feb 12

MUMBAI: The much-awaited season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's web series "The Family Man", is slated to be released on February 12. This also marks the debut of South Star Samantha Akkineni in the digital platform in the coming year 2021.''It’s been a long wait! Thank you for your love & patience. Coming with a gift in the new year... stay tuned!'' , she posted on her instagram page about the launch of the new season.The series will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Samantha has already made her presence as a talk show host in Sam Jam in the Aha OTT platform.

News is that she will be playing an unusual role - a terrorist in this one and which is also her first negative role since she made her debut in Gautham Menon's Ye Maya Chesave last decade.

The streamer on Tuesday released an intriguing first look of the show's upcoming chapter on social media - a picture of a time bomb reading '2021' as time.

now that #TheFamilyManOnPrime teaser is out, we can hear this image loud and clear pic.twitter.com/6WfAHHPsXG — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 29, 2020

Bajpayee, who plays intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari on the show, also shared the poster on Instagram. "The wait is over. This is our New Year's gift for you. Open it carefully," he wrote in the caption.

Along with keeping up with a high-pressure job and keeping his country safe, Srikant will be seen juggling between his role as a father and a husband.

The cast members also include Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Created and director by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, "The Family Man" started streaming on September 20, 2019 and opened to great reviews.