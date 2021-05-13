Salman Khan Keeps Eid Promise, Radhe Digital Premiere on OTT Platforms

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally fulfilled his Eid 2021 promise. If everything went as planned, then, Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’would have been hit the screens. Sadly, the film made its way to OTT due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

The film has started streaming on Zee5 and Salman Khan fans are going gaga over Bhai’s mind-blowing performance in the movie. Netizens and fans have already declared Salman’s Radhe a blockbuster hit. No doubt, the film is all set to shatter all OTT records.

The film released in a digital pay-per-view format in India and witnessed a theatrical release in many countries abroad. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Salman.

Check out Radhe Movie Review and Twitter reactions here-

