Salman Khan’s Radhe Telugu Version Release Date Locked?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s forthcoming flick Radhe has been in the news since it went to sets. It is one of the most awaited films of the year. Any Salman film fetches huge profits at the box office. So, it's no wonder that theatre owners and exhibitors are thrilled everytime a Salma film hits the big screen.

Recently, they requested that Salman’s Radhe be released in theatres. Reports are doing the rounds that Salman’s Radhe would skip theatrical release and the film would start streaming on OTT directly.

A source says, “Salman Khan kept his promise to theatre owners and exhibitors who requested a theatrical release of Radhe. In return, he keeps reminding audiences and his fans to watch it with safety and precaution in centres where theatres are open. This decision is nothing short of courageous, because it risks personal profits while providing employment to thousands.”

“The movie business has been in a slump and someone had to bite the bullet. It’s not surprising Salman did, in a complete ‘being human’ manner and hopefully by his example other filmmakers and producers will have the confidence to release their films.”

Latest news doing the rounds is if Salman’s Radhe get a theatrical release in Telugu too. Will makers release the Telugu dubbed version of Radhe on the same date along with Hindi? Many Salman's Telugu fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Radhe in Telugu. We have to wait to see left what the makers call would be on the Telugu release.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. A remake of 2017 Korean film The Outlaws, the film also stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.