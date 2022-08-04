Tamil Legal drama Gargi starring Sai Pallavi in the titular role, which was released in theatres on July 15 to extremely positive reviews is now ready for its OTT premiere within a month of its release.

OTT streaming platform SonyLIV took to its Twitter account and announced that the film will be available (in Telugu) from August 12 onwards.

Sharing the film's trailer, the official handle of the OTT giant wrote, "With thrilling elements and an unexpected climax, Gargi will be streamed on SonyLIV from 12th of this month."

Sai Pallavi in Gargi who has been impressing the audience with her back-to-back performances in Telugu movies like Love Story, and Virata Parvam, continued her streak in Tamil films also with Gargi.

Both the audience and the critics have hailed it as one of the best Tamil films of the year. The courtroom drama with its shock value in the ending left everyone surprised by the content value. Directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the film follows Gargi's struggle to absolve her father from a police case. Sai Pallavi who has already left her mark as Vennela in Virata Parvan, has once again been hailed for her 'one-woman show' performance in Gargi.