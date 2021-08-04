Ruslaan Mumtaz’s Oye Mamu! Will Leave You In Splits

"Oye Mamu" launches its first poster which is releasing on 6th August. The trailer of the fun-filled comedy was recently released and the film looks like one hell of a joy ride. The movie revolves around a warring mama and bhanja. While the mama often finds himself broke because of investing in unviable scientific projects, his bhanja leaves no stone unturned to make life even more difficult for his uncle.

However, they find themselves in major trouble as they get embroiled in a diamond heist. Both the cops and the goons believe that they have stolen the diamond and thus, begins a hilarious chase. But have they?

Ruslaan Mumtaz is charming and funny as mamu, while Tanay is cute as his naughty bhanja. Kulraj Randhawa is essaying the role of a cop and is seen romancing Mumtaz in Khaki. Bollywood's favourite baddie, Gulshan Grover is playing the antagonist and we are quite excited to see him entertain the audience with his comic timing in Oye Mamu! Add to this comedy veterans Asrani, Tiku Talsania, Mohan Kapoor and Brijendra Kala for some solid laughs.

"We are happy to bring our labour of love to the audiences. We hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it," said director Vikram Singh.

The movie looks like a fun family entertainer and we believe that kids will thoroughly enjoy this laugh riot. With the pandemic keeping the children locked in their homes, Oye Mamu! will certainly give them some much-needed respite. Watching mama and bhanja's endearing banter, lots of drama and delightful moments will be a treat for the tiny tots.

Oye Mamu! is a wholesome entertainer, which one can enjoy with the entire family. Talking about the film, Ruslaan says, "Oye Mamu was shot before Namaste Wahala but with people now opting more for OTT viewing and children being at home due to the pandemic, we think that it's the perfect opportunity to bring our film to the audience."

On selecting the TVOD route for the release of the film, producer Nikhil Panchamiya said, "BookMyShow has been India's premier movie and entertainment platform countrywide, and going to the cinemas is most closely associated with this app, so we decided on being the first Hindi film to premier on BookMyShow Stream, the largest homegrown TVOD platform in India, and will later go to other showcasing platforms as is the norm, with Apple iTunes and Google Play next, then DTH like Tata Sky, followed by SVOD OTT later.

Written and directed by Vikram Singh, Oye Mamu! has been produced by Nikhil Panchamiya and Dilip Bafna, and presented by Fourth Wall Entertainment. The music is also very peppy, by Sandesh Shandilya, and lyrics by Swanand Kirkire, with key tracks by Adnan Sami, Kunal Ganjawala, and Sunidhi Chauhan.

The movie premieres on 6th August on Book My Show, followed by iTunes and Google Play, and then DTH and other Digital platforms.