Romantic OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Akash Puri starrer Romantic, which was released on October 29, 2021. The film earned mixed reviews from all quarters. Akash Puri's Romantic hit theatres along with Naga Shaurya's Varudu Kavalenu. But, Akash Puri's Romantic failed to live up to the audience' expectations. Now, the latest buzz is that Akash Puri's Romantic will soon be heading towards OTT platform.

The film's digital rights are said to have been grabbed by Amazon Prime Video. Akash Puri's Romantic is expected to be available on Prime Video in the second week of November. This piece of news hasn't yet been confirmed from the makers' end. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of Romantic.

The film is directed by Anil Paduri and co-produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur. Ramya Krishna and Ketika Sharma are seen in key roles