Republic Day Special: Brave Stories That Revealed Social Faultlines With Empathy And Honesty

This 2020 film directed by Nicholas Khargonkar and produced by Yoodlee Films, treats a North-Eastern dish as a catalyst to reveal entrenched prejudices against "the other." The film takes an insightful look at the behaviors that target anyone whose ethnicity, appearance, food habits or social statures are different than ours. The movie begins with North-Eastern migrant Upasana (Sayani Gupta) and her friends trying to cook a pungent dish called Axone in her Delhi home in honor of her best friend’s marriage. The smell emanating from the dish triggers disproportionate disapproval leading to interpersonal tension and social conflict.

The film treats a humble wedding feast and its ramifications as a conversation starter about divides that exist in society till date. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Lin Laishram, Dolly Ahluwalia, Adil Hussain, Lanuakum Ao, Tenzin Dalha and Rohan Joshi. The film premiered at the London Film Festival on October 2, 2019 to much critical acclaim, and is also available on Netflix.