Rekindle The Innocence Of Childhood With Zee Theatre’s Specially Curated Teleplays

On Children's Day, do not miss watching ‘Shyam Ki Mummy’, ‘Maya: Find Your Light’, and ‘Daak Ghar’

Plays for children are a less explored genre though veterans like PL Deshpande, Qudsia Zaidi, Sai Paranjpye, Poile Sengupta and even Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, among others have done their bit in different epochs to tell enriching stories to a younger audience. This Children’s Day, Zee Theatre especially curates an offering of three such plays that bring back all the magic, wonder and nostalgia we associate with childhood.

An overview:

Ashok Patole's 'Shyam Ki Mummy’

Noted Marathi playwright, Ashok Patole, known for plays like ‘Maa Retire Hoti Hai’ and ‘Ek Chavat Sandhyakaal’ has always incorporated socially relevant messages in his work and ‘Shyam Ki Mummy’ is no different. Jointly directed by Dnyanesh Bhalekar and Purshottam Berde, the play is a take on the flaws of the modern education system, and depicts how a 12th grader, Shyam is denied fun and joy in the pursuit of the highest rank in his Board exams. His mother, a bank officer, even takes an annual leave to monitor her child! Watch the play to see the ‘result’ of these hectic exam preparations. The play stars Nirmiti Sawant, Milind Phatak, Dharmaj Joshi, Rahul Kumar, and Sayali Sudhakar.



Shaheen Mistri's 'Maya: Find Your Light'

Who does not want to travel to a charmed wonderland? This transportive, musical and motivational play written by Shaheen Mistri sets our imagination free with the story of 13-year-old Maya. She is the princess of the ‘Kingdom of Light’ and is entrusted with the responsibility of defeating the evil king of darkness. Accompanied by a goofy peacock, and a beloved snake, she undertakes a journey that eventually becomes a life-transforming experience for her. The play, entirely enacted by child artists, portrays the importance of 'finding your light', trusting one’s voice, believing in yourself, and being brave irrespective of the odds. Jointly directed by Sanaya Bharucha and Laurent Festas, it stars Khushi Chauhan, Prasad Kela, Priyanka Patil, Rutuja Bhoite, Shlok Sadlapurka, Yash Agarwal, and Aniket Sahani.

Rabindranath Tagore's 'Daak Ghar'

Rabindranath Tagore created seminal literary works for children and ‘Daak Ghar’ is one such poignant play. Written in 1912, it is set in rural Bengal and delves into the psyche of an orphan boy, Amal, who is suffering from an incurable disease. His only contact with the outside world is a window and one day, he gets to know about a ‘Daak Ghar’ or a post office that the King will be opening near his house. Instantly, he begins to dream of becoming a postmaster and to meet the King. Watch the play to know if Amal's wish ever comes true. Directed by the National Award-winning director, Nagesh Kukunoor, the play stars Krrish Chhabria, Saurabh Goel, Kumar Rajput, Kishor Chandra Srivastava, and Anupriya Goenka.