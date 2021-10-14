Rathnan Prapancha Trailer Out

Prime Video released the trailer of its upcoming travel comedy drama, Rathnan Prapancha today, which is all set to release on the service on October 22, 2021. The film stars popular Kannada actor Dhananjay in the lead along with Reba Monica John, Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna playing pivotal roles and is directed by Rohit Padaki.

The trailer gives you a sneak peek into an emotional yet amusing journey of Ratnakara, who sets out on a quest to find his roots while paving his way through the perils of his current life. The film unravels a unique tale and how during Ratnakara’s pursuit of happiness, he witnesses situations that take him on a roller-coaster ride filled with shock, laughter and dilemma that makes him re-discover his world. In this journey, he is accompanied by Mayuri, a journalist who is trying to break a never-before-told story.

“Rathnan Prapancha revolves around a very relatable premise.It’s the simplicity of the narrative that drew me to this story and I am very excited that through Prime Video this story of Ratnakara will reach both Indian and global audiences, because no matter where you are from, you will relate to the journey of this man.” Actor Dhananjay said, “The film explores the reality of how every human in this life is on a journey of self discovery and finding ultimate happiness. Ratnakara’s journey is full of highs, lows and bumpy roads. He has a game plan for his life and how life has a different trajectory panned out for him is beautifully showcased in the film.”

Here's a look at the trailer