Rana Naidu Premiere Date, Time and OTT Platform

ACT Fibernet, one of India's largest fiber broadband ISPs (Internet Service Providers) is thrilled to announce the premiere of Netflix’s upcoming crime-drama series ‘Rana Naidu’. For first-time ever, Rana Daggubati will be seen sharing screen space with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati as they star as the father and son duo.

ACT Fibernet customers who have subscribed to the new Netflix plan will get a chance to win a free ticket to the premiere on 9th March 2023 at theatres in Hyderabad, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam, ahead of the show’s official launch on Netflix on 10th March 2023.

“We strive to deliver our brand promise of Feel the advantage to our customers. In line with this, we are delighted to bring unique experiences such as exclusive premiere of Rana Naidu in partnership with Netflix for our loyal customers.” Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing and Customer experience Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.