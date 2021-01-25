Rana Daggubati Is Back With A Bang! Watch This Space To Know More

Hyderabad: After a while, the enigmatic Superstar Rana Daggubati will be seen in a never seen before avatar as an Indian soldier in an upcoming original series of Discovery+ OTT platform.

Featuring Rana Daggubati, the Discovery+ app is streaming its latest original 'Mission Frontline' that highlights the life of the Border Security Force at the Indo-Pak border. Superstar Rana Daggubati lives the life of an Indian soldier.

