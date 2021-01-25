Rana Daggubati Is Back With A Bang! Watch This Space To Know More

Jan 25, 2021, 12:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: After a while, the enigmatic Superstar Rana Daggubati will be seen in a never seen before avatar as an Indian soldier in an upcoming original series of Discovery+ OTT platform.

Featuring Rana Daggubati, the Discovery+ app is streaming its latest original 'Mission Frontline' that highlights the life of the Border Security Force at the Indo-Pak border. Superstar Rana Daggubati lives the life of an Indian soldier.

In the episode, Daggubati will be seen getting the first-hand experience of grueling training that BSF Jawans go through. Rana will also be trained to use weapons, patrol on camel & undergo a simulated mission to track down infiltrators.

Superstar Rana Daggubati spends time with India's finest of the Border Security Force at an outpost in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in this Discovery plus Original.

