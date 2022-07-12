Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone will soon make his debut on OTT in the upcoming action movie "Samaritan" which will premiere on Prime Video on August 26. "Samaritan" has a screenplay by Bragi F Schut and is produced by Stallone and Braden Aftergood.

Directed by Julius Avery of "Overlord" fame, the film also stars Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbaek, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias.

"Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty years ago, Granite City's super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis.

"Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin," the official plotline read.

Stallone who is known for headlining Hollywood action franchises such as "Rocky", "Rambo" and "The Expendables", said he is thrilled to have his latest film released on Prime Video. "I love action films that also have heart. I wanted to be involved with 'Samaritan' because this story has many layers that I think people can relate to. It's something of a morality tale that is also very exciting to watch," the 76-year-old actor said in a statement.

time for this super hero to come out of retirement#SamaritanOnPrime, Aug 26 pic.twitter.com/BUPysLP4yv — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 12, 2022

Also Read: Prime Video Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2022