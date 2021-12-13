Rajendra Prasad Makes OTT Debut With Senapathi On Aha

100% Telugu streaming platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, is coming up with a gripping original film titled Senapathi. The one-of-a-kind redemption drama marks the OTT debut of veteran actor Rajendra Prasad in a never-seen-before avatar. The web original is directed by Pavan Sadineni (who has helmed Prema Ishq Kaadhal in the past) and produced by Sushmitha Konidela and Vishnu Prasad under Gold Box Entertainments. The film also features Naresh Agastya, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Harshavardhan and Rakendu Mouli in crucial roles.

As part of the announcement, an intriguing motion poster of Senapathi by Mega Hero Sai Dharam Tej, featuring Rajendra Prasad, was released on Sunday. The motion poster starts off as a conversation between a grandfather and his grandchild, where the former narrates a 'pitta katha' (quail story) of a king, his seven sons, who go out fishing. Rajendra Prasad, at his intense best, keeps you hooked with his narration, as various pieces of a jigsaw puzzle come together to introduce his raw, realistic look in the film. The poster, which also has an imprint of a gun on his face, keeps you guessing.

In what promises to be a marked departure from his humourous roles, Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a full-on, serious and no-nonsense avatar in the role of Murthy in Senapathi. With a solid supporting cast featuring a fine mix of young blood and experience, Senapathi has a power-packed narrative with a tight-knit screenplay, sharp performances and a unique plot. The premiere date will be announced shortly.