Rajasekhar's Shekar Movie OTT Rights in Demand

Veteran actor Rajasekhar's forthcoming film 'Shekar' is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is the official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster hit 'Joseph', which was released in 2018.

Recently, the makers unleashed the first look poster from the film 'Shekar'. The poster has generated a positive buzz among the viewers.

That's not all, we hear that the makers have been receiving fancy OTT deals from top streaming players. Thanks to Shekar's first look poster. One of the leading OTT streaming players are said to have quoted Rs 25 cr to bag the digital rights of Telugu remake Shekar.

It is a remake film but the makers have made some changes to suit the Telugu audience sensibilities. Shekar is a thriller directed by Lalith.The music has been composed by Anup Rubens.