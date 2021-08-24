Raja Raja Chora OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Actor Sree Vishnu's latest outing 'Raja Raja Chora' is trending on all social media platforms. The film, which has opened to positive word of mouth has earned glowing reviews from critics and the public alike. Even top Tollywood directors like Harish Shankar, Koratala Siva, Nag Ashwin, among others have encouraged debutante director Hasith Goli of Raja Raja Chora.

The audience who watched the movie, can't stop gushing about the film. Not to mention, Raja Raja Chora has become the first hit in the second quarter of 2021. Yes, the film has turned out to be the biggest hit at the box office after the second wave of Coronavirus. And the latest we hear is that the film's collections have achieved a breakeven too. Most of the audience are searching for Raja Raja Chora OTT release date. It is worth mentioning here that Raja Raja Chora won't get released on OTT anytime soon, as the film is doing unstoppable business at the box office.

The makers are planning to continue the theatrical run of the film by a couple of weeks more. Raja Raja Chora's digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video. Sree Vishnu's Raja Raja Chora is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video by the third week of next month i.e September. We shall keep you posted on the official OTT release date of Raja Raja Chora as soon as we hear from our sources or the makers' end. Keep an eye on this space for more updates.