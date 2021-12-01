Pushpaka Vimanam OTT Release Date Confirmed

100% Telugu streaming platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, will premiere box-office hit, Pushpaka vimanam starring Anand Devarkonda, on December 10. The film is directed by first-time filmmaker Damodara. Besides fantastic performances by the promising Anand Devarkonda and his comic timing in Pushpaka Vimanam entertains you with its fresh story and thrilling twists.

aha's latest trailer cut of Pushpaka Vimanam is certain to create more curiosity about the film among viewers. The story introduces you to the world of a simple maths teacher, Sundar’s not so simple story. The story takes a turn when Sundar finds out that his wife has eloped and suddenly finds the dead body of his wife. Sundar’s predictable life spirals into chaos through his pursuit of a happy marriage. A dark comedy thriller that is also a social commentary on arranged marriages, societal pressures, moral policing, and finding love.

Pushpaka Vimanam has all the makings of an engaging Comedy thriller. Besides Anand Devarkonda’s fresh role has been very entertaining throughout. Naresh’s comedy track is certain to tickle your funny bones and actor Sunil has been very promising to his role as a police officer in the film adds up to the entertainment quotient. Viva Harsha and Jabardasth Seshu add a lot of comedy flavors to the movie making it more entertaining.

Mark your calendars and don't forget to watch Pushpaka Vimanam on December 10, only on aha. aha is also home to some of the biggest Telugu releases in 2021, including Krack, Love Story, Most Eligible Bachelor, Romantic, Unstoppable with NBK, 3 Roses, Sarkaar, 11th Hour, Zombie Reddy, aha Bhojanambu, One, Super Deluxe, Alludu Gaaru, Tharagathi Gadhi Daati, The Baker and the Beauty, Maha Ganesha, Parinayam, Cold Case, and Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu.