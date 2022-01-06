Pushpa The Rise, The Tender Bar and Other Big Releases on OTT This Week

Over the following three days, an intriguing lineup of films will be released on OTT. Cinephiles will be spoiled for choice this weekend, with films ranging from the action thriller Pushpa: The Rise to the coming-of-age drama The Tender Bar and the highly acclaimed Swahili drama Binti.

Pushpa: The Rise: Amazon Prime

Release date: January 7

Pushpa: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil star in the action movie Pushpa: The Rise. Sukumar directed the film, which depicts the rise of Pushpa Raj (Arjun) from a small-time red sandalwood smuggler to the top of the smuggling operation. The film was acclaimed for its amazing action sequences, cinematography, and upbeat tunes when it was released in theatres on December 17. Dhananjaya, Ajay Ghosh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Anasuya Bharadwaj also star in the film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a cameo in the item song "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava." Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the film, is set to begin filming this year.

Lakshya: Amazon Prime

Release date: January 7

The Telugu sports drama Lakshya, starring Naga Shaurya, tells the story of a promising archer who, after a sad occurrence, slips into a personal hell of drug addiction and drunkenness. After failing the drug test and losing his love (Jagapathi Babu), Pardhu resolves to battle back and win the global championship with the help of a new no-nonsense coach, Parthasaradhi. Santhosh Jagarlapudi directed the film, which premiered in theatres on December 10 and promises lots of thrills for sports movie fans.

This is Us (Season 6): Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: January 5

Fans of the Pearson family are ecstatic. On January 5, the sixth and final season of Dan Fogelson's dramedy about an unusual group of triplets will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. Kevin, Kate, and Randall Pearson, as well as their parents, Jack and Rebecca Pearson, are the subjects of the NBC drama. The drama, which is set in both the present and the 1980s, has received several television accolades and has captivated an international audience with outstanding performances and gripping plots.

Anbarivu: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: January 7

If the trailer for Tamil action-drama Anbarivu is any indication, the film will be a fantastic ride starring Hip-hop, Tamizha Aadhi, Kashmira Pardeshi, Napoleon, Sai Kumar, and Asha Sharath. "A tale of two brothers and a multi-million dollar family entertainment."Sambavam premieres on @DisneyPlusHS on January 7th. "The OTT platform had tweeted about the movie's imminent release. The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, while Hip-hop Tamizha composed the soundtrack.

The Tender Bar: Amazon Prime

Release date: January 7

The Tender Bar is a coming-of-age drama directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd. The Tender Bar is based on J. R. Moehringer's book of the same name, and it tells the tale of a little kid who moves into his grandfather's house and bonds with his uncle, who is a bartender, and a few of the bar's fascinating clientele.

Binti: Netflix

Release date: January 7

Binti, a Swahili drama film, has received international notice following screenings at several international film festivals. Binti, which translates to "young woman" in Swahili, depicts the narrative of four Tanzanian women—Tumaini, Angel, Stella, and Rose—who are unwittingly linked by their capacity to survive in the city of Dar-es-Salaam. At film festivals, the picture earned a lot of positive feedback.