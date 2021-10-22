Dhananjay and Reba John starrer Rathnan Prapancha has been striking the right chord with audiences and critics ever since the Kannada movie's release was announced on Amazon Prime Video. The latest artist to join this league is Kannada superstar - Puneeth Rajkumar.

Taking to his Twitter handle; Puneeth mentioned that how he thoroughly enjoyed Rathnan Prapancha and the wonderful performances by Dhananjay, Reba John, Umashree etc. He added talking about how he loved the dialogues, cinematography and music of the movie as well. Puneeth concluded by extending his best wishes to the entire team of Rathnan Prapancha.

Rathnan Prapancha is a travel dramedy that released today exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Dhananjay in the lead along with Reba John and Umashree in pivotal roles, it is the story of Rathnakara, a man on a quest to find his roots while paving his way through the perils of his current life.