Puneeth Kumar's Yuvarathnaa OTT Official Release Date Is Out

Puneeth Kumar is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Yuvarathnaa' as the film is doing fantastic business at the box office. The film is doing unstoppable business but the makers of the movie are pulling film from theatres due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The makers of the movie hold a press meet to officially announce the Yuvarathnaa OTT release date.

The film digital rights were acquired bagged by Amazon Prime Video for a fancy price. The film will start premiering on Prime Video from April 9 which is from tomorrow onwards only Kannada version. The makers are yet to announce other languages of Yuvarathnaa OTT release date.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. Apart from Puneeth Rajkumar, the film also features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.