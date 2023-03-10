Puli Meka Clocks 100 Million views On ZEE5

ZEE5 has been relentlessly dishing out a wide variety of content in various formats in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and other languages. ZEE5 has made a name for itself nationwide as a prominent streaming platform since its inception. After presenting the comedy-drama 'Oka Chinna Family Story' from Pink Elephant Pictures, 'Loser 2' from Annapurna Studios stable, 'Gaalivaana' from BBC Studios and NorthStar Entertainment, 'Recce', 'Hello World', 'Maa Neella Tank', 'Aha Naa Pellanta' and most recently 'ATM', the platform started streaming 'Puli-Meka' on February 23.

Brought out by ZEE5 and Kona Film Corporation, the eight-episode series has garnered 100 million viewing minutes, thereby becoming a whopping OTT hit.

This smart investigative thriller has enticed the viewer not only to watch it with their families but also to recommend it to their friends. Starring also Aadi Saiumar, Goparaju Ramana, Siri Hanmanth, Raja Chembolu and Noel Sean, the resounding success of the series is proof that organic twists and a heart-touching message are always respected by the audience. Women, especially, are loving the social message.

Writer and showrunner Kona Venkat has been feted by the viewers with numbers and accolades!