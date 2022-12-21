Priyamani's Vismaya Gets Good Viewership on Amazon Prime Video

Suspense thriller 'Vismaya', starring Priyamani in the lead role is winning hearts all across for its thrilling and gripping plot. Vismaya is the Telugu dubbed version of the Kannada movie 'Nanna Prakara' which was released in the year 2019. Among many other Kannada films that are receiving love from all across the nation, 'Vismaya' is also being watched by many.

'Nanna Prakara' was a blockbuster hit at the box office and 'Vismaya' is now a hit on the OTT platform. Priyamani played the leading role in this film. Kantara fame Kishore will be seen in the role of an investigation officer. Three different stories were parallelly told in this film and the connection between these stories is revealed at the end. The team will be investigating three different gruesome murders that have happened in the city and they are led to some twists and turns that shock the entire police department. These twists in the plot have impressed the audience as well.

Director Vinay Balaji made his directorial debut with this film but his work was so good that it looks like he is an experienced director. He is an experienced short filmmaker who has worked as a VFX provider for many films. The graphics, re-recording, camera work, and visuals in Vismaya are a huge hit.

Vismaya is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has music composed by Arjun Ramu. Manohar Joshi worked as a cameraman for the film.