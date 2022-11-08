Prime Video's Hostel Daze Season 3 All About Comedy, Craziness

India’s most-loved entertainment hub, Prime Video, today announced launch of the highly-anticipated new season of comedy drama, Hostel Daze. Promising thrice the fun, drama and madness, this six-episode series will globally premiere on November 16 in more than 240 countries and territories. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Abhinav Anand, the comedy drama will see the groups of friends portrayed by Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar back in college with new dilemmas.

Hostel Daze captures the lives of six college students and their hostel life. Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel-resident goes through. The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the mid-life crisis they face in the third year of college. While they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season.

Hostel Daze Season 3 will premiere on November 16 on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The previous seasons are already available on the service.