Mumbai: Prime Video today announced the release of the upcoming stand-up special Bas Kar Bassi, featuring one of India’s most loved comics Anubhav Singh Bassi. Featuring an assorted mix of Bassi’s classic witty charm and hard-hitting humour, Bas Kar Bassi will take the audiences down memory lane as the comedian narrates unheard anecdotes from his life that will leave the viewers in splits, one punchline at a time. Relatable, raw and honest, Bassi’s standup special takes the audience through the comedian’s early career and questionable choices, as he revisits how he, alongside his flat mates and friends dealt with the many highs and lows of life.

“This show is extremely close to my heart. All of these are crucial, life defining episodes of my life that have ultimately brought me to my calling. I am grateful for all the love I have received for them and for the laughter they have brought to my audience. I am thrilled to be releasing Bas Kar Bassi on Prime Video and sharing my show, my first born with an even wider audience.", said Anubhav Singh Bassi.

“Bas Kar Bassi “will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on February 1, 2023.

Watch the teaser here: