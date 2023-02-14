Prime Video Greenlights Second Season of The Peripheral, From Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s Kilter Films

Prime Video announced today it has ordered a second season of the sci-fi drama series The Peripheral, starring Chloë Grace Moretz and based on the best-selling novel of the same name by William Gibson. Season One debuted exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on October 21, 2022. The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films.

“We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created,” said Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Kilter Films. “On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans.”

“William’s mind-bending story in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold.”

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind—and what lies beyond.

Season One of The Peripheral starred Chloë Grace Moretz (The Miseducation of Cameron Post), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami…), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnREAL), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt).

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).