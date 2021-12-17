Prime Video Announces Streaming Premiere of Dramedy Bunty Aur Babli 2
Starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is directed by Varun Sharma, produced by Yash Raj Films
Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the highly anticipated film starting December 17, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
Mumbai: Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of the comedy film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting December 17, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film features a thrilling line-up of stars including Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and newcomer Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal which was announced a month back with Yash Raj Films (YRF). As a part of this association, Prime Video has exclusive global streaming rights to the most anticipated titles under the Yash Raj Films banner such as Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Shamshera.
With some hilarious punchlines, humorous scenes, and brilliant comic timing of actors, the film takes you on a fun-filled ride. A sequel to the 2005 superhit film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 revolves around two con artist couples from different generations and how they clash in a battle to prove who’s the best.