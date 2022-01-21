Prime Video Announces Premiere Date of Comedy Series Upload

Today it was announced that Upload Season Two will return to Prime Video on Friday, March 11, 2022. Official Season Two key art and a special Season One recap video are now available. The recap video provides key character and story highlights from season one, where fans were introduced to the digital afterlife, near-future technology (i.e. a “hug-suit,” a scuba-looking suit that a human can put on to physically feel things or have sex in the metaverse), a complex love-triangle, and were left with more questions than answers surrounding a potential murder. The seven-episode second season will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife.

In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

The series was created by Greg Daniels who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein.

Series stars: Robbie Amell as “Nathan,” Andy Allo as “Nora,” Kevin Bigley as “Luke”, Allegra Edwards as “Ingrid,” Zainab Johnson as “Aleesha,” Owen Daniels as “A.I. Guy,” and Josh Banday as “Ivan,” and Andrea Rosen as “Lucy.”