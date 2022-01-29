Prime Video Announces a Chilling, Suspenseful, Psychological thriller Amazon Original Series Bestseller

Mumbai: Prime Video, one of India’s most loved entertainment destinations, today announced its latest Amazon Original series, Bestseller. Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni, in prominent roles, the series has been directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal. Produced by Siddharth Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Production LLP, Bestseller is a nail-biting, new-age suspense thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings. When the lives of two strangers suddenly collide, their hidden motivations and ambitions surface and create a domino effect on many lives. Bestseller will premiere on Prime Video from 18 February in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“At Prime Video, our endeavor has been to provide a platform to diverse cinematic voices and bring compelling, engaging and differentiated content to our customers,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, India.“Our latest Amazon Original Series, Bestseller, is a fast-paced, gritty psychological thriller that will pull viewers deep into a vortex of flawed human nature and leave them hooked. It’s a complex world where nothing is quite as it seems, and the story gets darker.”

Siddharth Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Alchemy Production LLP added, “For me, Bestseller has not been a project but a dream that I have envisaged for over the last several years. I have had endless brainstorming sessions with my team nurturing, shaping and transforming this riveting story into a series that I believe will redefine ‘psychological thriller’ as a genre. Mukul Abhyankar, the director, has tied the story together in an incredible way and the highly talented and versatile cast have breathed life into the script. Partnering with Prime Video, right from the conceptualization phase, has been a deeply insightful experience and I believe Bestseller is just the beginning of a long collaboration with the streaming service. We’re thrilled to be premiering the series on Prime Video and I look forward to seeing audience reactions from across the world!”

