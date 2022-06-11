Prabhas Launches Teaser of Aha Original Anya’s Tutorial

Hyderabad: Every family has its demons, but for this family, it may be just real! Pan India Superstar Prabhas launches the teaser of aha’s bi-lingual horror series titled ‘Anya’s Tutorial’ on 10th June 2022. Starring Regina Cassandra and Nivedhithaa Satish in the lead roles and produced by ‘Arka Media’ – makers of Baahubali. aha is all set to premiere the 7 episodic series on July 1st, 2022.

Commenting on the launch of the teaser, Prabhas said, “Anya’s Tutorial teaser looks very interesting, and I’m happy to launch it today. My best wishes to the entire team.”

Digital screens have become an extension of us, leading to a surge in overall digital footprint in the current era, and Anya’s Tutorial revolves around a cyber-horror story between two sisters. Lavanya (Nivedhithaa Satish) tries to build her career as a social influencer, while her elder Madhu (Regina Cassandra) dislikes her profession. But one fine day, everything changes between them when Anya goes on LIVE with her tutorials, scaring the cyber world like never before. Fear, terror, anxiety, panic, goose bumps, and horror – experience it all as Arka Media and aha, the 100% local entertainment OTT platform, brings you Anya’s Tutorial, on your screens in Telugu and Tamil.