Prabhas Adipurush OTT Rights Sold For Record Price

Any information on Prabhas’ films are news for his fans. Now we have a latest update on his upcoming pan-India film ‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut.

The news is that the makers of the film have sold the digital rights to the international OTT giant Netflix for a whooping amount of Rs 250 crores.

This was also revealed by film critic Umair Sandhu who said that Netflix bought Adipurush Digital Rights at Record “ 250 cr ” !!! All Time Record in India ! #Prabhas Star Power, he tweeted on Tuesday.

Netflix bought #Adipurush Digital Rights at Record “ 250 cr ” !!! All Time Record in India 🇮🇳! #Prabhas Star Power ⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 2, 2022

We surely agree that Prabhas ‘Star Power’ has not diminished in any way despite the dismal performance of RadheShyam at the box office and he continues to reign supreme.

Adipurush which also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and is a Hindu mythological film based on the Ramayana. It will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi also, it will be available in IMAX format as well.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles and made on a budget of a whopping amount of Rs 500 crore. Adipurush is scheduled to be released worldwide on 12 January 2023, ahead of Pongal.