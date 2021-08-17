Lucifer is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The series features Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley Ann Brandt, and a few others are seen in lead roles. Currently, five seasons of Lucifer are available on Netflix. That's not all, the series is also trending on Netflix again. If you haven't watched it yet or haven't heard about it. It's a must-watch series.

On the other hand, the makers are coming up with Season 6, which is set to premiere on September 10, 2021. The audience are wishing that the makers extend a few more seasons. If you are waiting or wishing for more seasons, then we have some disappointing news for you.

It's now been officially confirmed, as part of a Comic-Con@Home panel, that the story will come to an end with its final episodes on September 10.

There will be 10 episodes, as previously reported by TV Line. That's six fewer than season five.