The Peripheral Teaser Trailer Out

Today, New York Times best-selling author William Gibson released the official teaser trailer for the Prime Video upcoming sci-fi drama series The Peripheral, starring Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington's Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt). Gibson shared the teaser exclusively with fans on his personal Twitter account (@GreatDismal), with lead Chloë Grace Moretz sharing on her own social channels (@chloegmoretz) shortly thereafter. The first episode will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, with one new episode rolling out weekly every Friday through December 9, 2022. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind—and what lies beyond.



The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).