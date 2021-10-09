Pepsi Money Heist Party For Fans On Netflix: Details Inside

Pepsi is organizing an ultimate virtual fan party to celebrate the completion of Netflix's Money Heist series. The fan party, which will be broadcast live on YouTube on Saturday, October 9th at 7:30 p.m., will be an exhilarating event full of fun, music, and dance for Pepsi and Money Heist enthusiasts.

Earlier, Pepsi introduced a limited-edition set of golden cans and packs inspired by Netflix's legendary series last month, which also serve as the golden ticket to the eagerly awaited fan celebration. Yashraj Mukhate has also produced a special musical invite for the much-anticipated fan gathering, adding to the excitement.

Money Heist fans in India are the lucky ones, we must say as they will be getting a sneak peek at Volume 2 of the upcoming finale season on Netflix that is top stream starting from December 3rd.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5: Everything You Need to Know About Volume 1 Final Journey

“Pepsi has always had a finger on the pulse of pop culture– thus, we’ve been able to bring forth relevant and exciting experiences for the SWAG generation. Pepsi is a quintessential party starter, and we look forward to creating the ultimate party experience for our consumers. In the first half of this campaign, we had the entire nation crave for the beautiful golden packs, and we are sure that this party will also be a celebration that everyone remembers,” said Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India.

By scanning the special QR code on the limited-edition Pepsi golden cans and other packs, anyone can join the virtual party on YouTube. Fans can also acquire their golden ticket to the fan party by scanning the Pepsi logo from anywhere.