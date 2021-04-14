Here’s The Latest Update On Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab OTT Release Date

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan starring Vakeel Saab was released on April 9 across the globe. The film is having dream run at the box office. The film made the business of Rs 85 cr plus in just five days at the box office. The film could earn double profits at the ticket window as there are no new releases for the next two weeks. Shekar Kammula’s Love Story and Nani’s Tuck Jagadish have been postponed due to a spike in COVID 19 cases. Vakeel Saab will be only one film to rule the Tollywood box office for another couple of days.

If you are waiting for Vakeel Saab OTT release ate, then we have interesting news in our store. Vakeel Saab producer Dil Raju stated that Vakeel Saab is not going hit anytime soon on OTT as they will release the film on Zee5 after the completion of 50 days as it is a big-budget film. The film is expected to stream on Zee5 by end of May.

The makers are yet to announce the Vakeel Saab OTT release date. We will keep you posted the official release date of Vakeel Saab as soon as we hear from makers end. Keep watching this space for more updates.