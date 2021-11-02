The makers of Pavitra Rishta… It's never too late to dropped the title track of the digital remake of the iconic TV show. Crooned melodiously by Palak Mucchal, Pavitra Rishta's title track is just like the original, albeit with much freshness. The male part is sung by Mukund Suryawanshi, who has also given music for the song and Niraj Vishwakarma. The music video starts with both Manav and Archana's families informing them about each other's Rishta. While Archana's mother is made believe that Manav is a manager, his mother tells him that she has found a Deepika Padukone doppelganger.

There is no doubt that Palak's voice is brings back all the nostalgia of the original TV show, the music video will take you back down the memory lane. Manav and Archana, played by the talented duo Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande, will make you believe in love and destiny. Their innocence in today's time is what sets them in a different category. And to watch their story with Palak's voice is the exact thing we wanted to get rid of our Monday blues.

While sharing the video, makers wrote Listen to the title track of #PavitraRishta for all the saccha pyaar and true connection feels with Manav & Archana

‘Aasman mein jab tak sitaarein rahenge, hum ek dusre ke sahare rahenge’ retains the original flavour of the song. It brings back so many memories. Mandy Gill has written the additional lyrics, which brings the much-needed novelty to the song. Hearing the title track of Pavitra Rishta has for sure taken us to the nostalgic days.

For those who aren't aware, Pavitra Rishta is the story of star-crossed lovers Manav and Archana, who try to sustain their love amid their middle-class family. With 1424 episodes, the show ran on Zee TV for 5 long years. It is, to date, the most iconic daily soap in the history of Indian TV.

While Shaheer and Ankita forefront the series, the regular cast members comprise names like Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Piyush Ranade, Randeep Rai, and Usha Nadkarni.

Pavitra Rishta streams on ALTBalaji from November 10.