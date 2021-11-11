Pavitra Rishta on ALTBalaji: Manav and Archana's Match Made in Heaven

India's home-grown OTT giant ALTBalaji is ready for the biggest Diwali surprise for its viewers. With 1424 episodes, the show ran on Zee TV for 5 long years. It is, to date, the most iconic daily soap in the history of Indian TV. Producer Ekta R Kapoor’s digital platform ALTBalaji is all set to re-create the magic on your digital screens with the digital redux of the iconic show with Pavitra Rishta… It's never too late! With Shaheer Sheikh essaying the iconic character of Manav while Ankita Lokhande plays Archana, the digital show with 8 episodes is currently streaming on ALTBalaji.

The love story that once enchanted the Indian viewers for years on television is back again. Balaji Telefilms had launched Pavitra Rishta on television more than a decade ago. Right from the iconic title track to the impactful dialogues the show is already wining the hearts of many. Pavitra Rishta is the story of star-crossed lovers Manav and Archana, who try to sustain their love amid their middle-class families. It's a match made in heaven, except for one thing. Manav's mother tells Archana's kin that he is a manager at a garage while in reality, he is working as a mechanic. And this one lie brings their entire universe down. How the two sustain their love amid their middle-class family is the soul of Pavitra Rishta. Will Manav and Archana’s love triumph over all the lies? Will their love rekindle the spark that they have always wished for?

Shaheer Sheikh who plays Manav shared, “Get ready for Manav and Archana's love story that will melt ur heart. I am overwhelmed with the response of the audiences for my character Manav and now that the show is streaming on ALTBalaji, we are excited. I hope the audience showers the show with love.”.”

Actor turned producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production helms the digital series, soon stream on ALTBalaji. Directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde, and Ritu Bhatia, the show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Piyush Ranade, Randeep Rai, and Usha Nadkarni in primary roles. For those who aren't aware, Pavitra Rishta is the story of star-crossed lovers Manav and Archana, who try to sustain their love amid their middle-class family.

