Panchathantram Trailer Hints At An Enchanting Tale Of Love And Life

'Panchathantram', starring 'Kathaa Brahma' Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, young hero Rahul Vijay, Divya Sripada, 'Mathu Vadalara' fame Naresh Agasthya and Srividya, is produced by Ticket Factory and S Originals. Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, it is produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu. The film is going to be released in theatres worldwide on December 9.

Star heroine and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has released the film's trailer.

The trailer promises a moving, enchanting and layered tale of love and life. We see a wheelchair-bound Swathi play an RJ who introduces her listeners to an adventurous story. She is attached to her story and its characters. Adarsh Balakrishna is seen in her track. Brahmanandam says that the story he is going to narrate is themed on the five senses.

Rahul Vijay and Shivathmika Rajasekhar feature as lovers. The former asks out the latter for a beach date. We also see the girl speak about the importance of adjustments in a relationship.

Uttej plays a doting father who is eagerly waiting to surprise his young daughter with a birthday gift. Samuthirakani and Divya Vani seem to represent the sense of smell in their story. Divya Sripada plays a pregnant woman who gets teary about an emotional responsibility. "This is not a burden," she affirms. Vikas Muppala plays her husband. Srividya Maharshi and Naresh Agastya are also seen.

The film is going to have emotional songs. A song titled 'Arere Arere' from the movie was unveiled recently via sensational hero Vijay Deverakonda's social media handles. Another song titled 'Ye Ragamo' was also released.