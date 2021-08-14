Paagal OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Young actor Vishwak Sen's Paagal has opened in theatres today. The film has managed to earn mixed reviews from critics and movie buffs. Most of the audience are still in a dilemma whether to visit theatres or not as medical experts have warned of an imminent third wave that would hit the country in the first week of September.

Most of the youngsters are eagerly waiting for the release of Paagal on OTT platforms.

If you are one of them, then you have landed on the right page.

If reports are to be believed, the digital rights of Vishwak Sen's latest release Paagal is said to have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video for a decent price. It is being said on social media that Vishwak Sen's Paagal is expected to start premiering on Prime Video in the third week of September.

The makers of the film are yet to announce the official OTT release date of Paagal.

The film is directed by Naresh Kuppili and produced by Bekkem Venugopal.