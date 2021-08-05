Oye Mamu! Brings Together Veteran Comic Talents to For a Quirky Heist in a Laugh Riot!

The multi-starrer laughathon is also the first Hindi film to release on ‘BookMyShow Stream’ on August 6

‘Oye Mamu!’ which explores the heist genre with a quirky sense-of-humour is all set to bring together acting stalwarts in a never before ensemble cast. The family-friendly laugh riot features lead actors Ruslaan Mumtaz and Kulraj Randhawa with veterans like Gulshan Grover, Brijendra Kala, Asrani, Tiku Talsania and Mohan Kapoor.

Written and directed by Vikram Singh, 'Oye Mamu!' has been produced by Nikhil Panchamiya and Dilip Bafna, and presented by Fourth Wall Entertainment.

Says director Vikram Singh, “As a team, we are very happy that the film will reach the audiences on August 6 and that too via ‘BookMyShow Stream, followed by Apple iTunes and Google Play, and then subscription OTT and Satellite TV. I am most excited about the ensemble cast that we were lucky enough to assemble for this film."

Adds producer Nikhil Panchamiya: "It was a dream come true to work with Gulshan sir. He may be the fabled ‘Bad Man’ of Hindi cinema but is truly a wonderful human being! The sweetest and kindest in the business, and a fabulous actor, like no other."

_Gulshan Grover responds, “It was a wonderful experience to work with younger actors and those who like me have been around for a long time! We had a great time improvising on the sets. This film blends the heist genre with comedy with so much success. We all need a little extra joy in these times and hopefully, this film will give just that to the audiences, Pinky Bhaiyya is one of the most loveable villains I have played. “

The film’s peppy music is by Sandesh Shandilya, and the quirky lyrics have been penned by Swanand Kirkire.

