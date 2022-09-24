OTT Releases This Weekend

Many films were released during this month. But None of them worked well at the box office. August was best for Tollywood as we saw three back-to-back blockbusters at the box office.

Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam, Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 and Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara performed well at the box office. Last week, all these three films completed 50 days of their theatrical run. Here is a list of films that are releasing this weekend on the OTT platforms:

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has started streaming on Disney Plus Hot star on 22nd of this month.

Director Karuna Kumar rose to fame with the movie, Sridevi Soda Center. Karuna Kumar's last outing Kalapuram was released in Sun Next app on September 23, 2022.

Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam is also available in Sun nxt. The film features Raashi Khanna and Nithya Menen too.

Anudeep of Jathi Ratnalu fame made the film First Day First show. Now, the film is available on Aha.

Tamannaah's Babli Bouncer is available on Disney plus hotstar

