Onam Release Kuruthi: Mankoodil Track Out

One of Malayalam cinema's most anticipated crime thrillers - Kuruthi is just two days away from its global and exclusive premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of the release of this star-studded film, the star-studded cast shared the music video from the film, titled Mankoodil, much to the delight of fans.

The soulful track Mankoodil is composed by Jakes Bejoy and the vocals are by Keshav Vinod. The lyrics are by Rafeeq Ahmed. The music video takes us into the life of Ibrahim (played by Roshan Mathew) through the verdant background of Eratupetta in Kerala. Ibrahim leads a lonely life in the mountains trying hard to leave behind bitter memories of the past that haunt him till day. The music video gives a glimpse into his life.

Produced by Supriya Menon and directed by Manu Warrier, Kuruthi stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Mammukoya, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

The movie will premiere globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 11.