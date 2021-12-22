Oggy and the Cockroaches and Obocchama-Kun now on Sony YAY!

Holiday spirit and cheer is in the air and kids are packing up and putting away their school bags and books to enjoy a well-deserved break. To pack this holiday break with laughter and entertainment, the popular kids’ entertainment channel Sony YAY! brings kidsa perfect double dose of kids’ favoruite shows. With new episodes of their favourite shows, Oggy and the Cockroaches and Obocchama-Kun every Monday to Friday at 1.30 PM and 10.30 AM respectively, kids are in for a rib tickling ride of fun and entertainment every day.

This holiday treats will surely be cherished by young fans as they make merry alongside their favourite YAY! Toons. So, without further ado, tune in to Sony YAY! To enjoy a bagful of all things fun.